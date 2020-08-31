David Ushery to Co-Anchor 4 and 11 P.M. News at WNBC

David Ushery will co-anchor the 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts for WNBC New York starting in early October. He will pair up with Natalie Pasquarella on those News 4 New York programs.

Ushery currently anchors the 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. newscasts at WNBC. He succeeds Stefan Holt at 4 and 11 p.m., with Holt moving to NBCUniversal sibling WMAQ Chicago.

“David is a talented, experienced journalist who takes a thoughtful approach to every story he covers. As an anchor, he’s an incredible newsroom leader who cares about the entire team,” said Amy Morris, VP of news at NBC 4 New York. “I’m delighted that David is taking on this new role. He is the only person for this job.”

A Hartford-area native, Ushery began his career at WFSB Hartford. He also reported for the Hartford Courant and the Los Angeles Times. He anchored the Connecticut edition of syndicated program Kidsworld from ages 11 to 18.

He has spent more than 17 years at WNBC.

“I have never forgotten that I am a journalist first – and an anchor second. In this current climate, it is more important than ever that we deliver an honest, professional and comprehensive look at the issues and concerns that our viewers share – and secure the answers to their many questions. That’s exactly what we do at WNBC and I am incredibly proud to work shoulder-to-shoulder with the best journalists and news professionals in the business,” said Ushery.

Chuck Scarborough, veteran WNBC anchor, called Ushery a “triple threat--a brilliant writer, a superb news anchor at his best when breaking news forces him to throw the script away, and a superb reporter who can cover anything anywhere. He has earned deep respect and admiration from every single person with whom he’s worked.”