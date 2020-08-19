Anchor Stefan Holt Departs WNBC New York For WMAQ Chicago

Anchor Stefan Holt is departing WNBC New York and joining WMAQ Chicago in early October. Holt will anchor the 4 and 10 p.m. news weekdays in Chicago. He is the son of NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt.

WNBC and WMAQ are both part of the NBC-owned group.

Holt grew up in Chicago and joined WMAQ in 2011 as a reporter, then shifted to anchor. He joined WNBC New York in 2016, and anchors weekday afternoon and evening newscasts.

Patrick Fazio, co-anchor on WMAQ’s 4 p.m. news, will move to anchoring the 11 a.m. news and report for NBC 5 News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. Robert Stafford, who anchors the 10 p.m. news at WMAQ, will continue to anchor 5 and 6 p.m. news and will focus more on investigative work.

“These moves allow us to welcome back a very talented anchor and boost our investigative team with a skilled investigative journalist at a time when investigative journalism is needed more than ever,” said Frank Whittaker, station manager and VP of news, WMAQ.

Holt was an anchor and reporter at WPBF West Palm Beach before his time in Chicago.

“I will be forever grateful for my time in New York,” said Holt. “Anchoring alongside some of the best in our industry and during one of the most tumultuous times in our history has been a privilege, and a highlight of my career. Thank you to all of my friends at WNBC and our Tri-State area viewers for your support and trust over the past few years. Chicago is the city where I grew up and where my wife and I want to raise our two boys. I couldn’t be more excited to return to my roots and reunite with my teammates at NBC 5.”