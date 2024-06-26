Tegna Names Christopher Franklin as President and GM of WATN-WLMT Memphis

Christopher Franklin has been named president and general manager of WATN-WLMT Memphis, Tennessee, the Tegna-owned ABC-CW duopoly. He’s been interim general manager since earlier this year and starts in the official role immediately.

Franklin joined WATN-WLMT in 2020 and had been marketing director.

“Chris brings a wide range of skills and talent to his new role in Memphis,” Tegna senior VP, media operations Paul Trelstad said. “With a management style that is the embodiment of the stations’ ‘Solution Seekers’ ethos, Chris’ passion for Memphis and the people of Tennessee makes him the perfect person to lead WATN and WLMT into the future.”

Rick Rogala was the WATN-WLMT general manager, until he took on the GM job at WBNS Columbus, Ohio, also part of Tegna, in February.

Earlier in his career, Franklin worked at Fox Television Stations, and had been director of media production at Hope Church. Prior to his time at Hope, he worked for security company Guardsmark, managing video production.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead and serve our Tegna Memphis television stations,” Franklin said. “My primary focus is on recruiting, training and developing great people while also maintaining our strong connection with the Memphis community. As my pastor wisely emphasizes, ‘There is no impact without contact!’ It’s essential to actively engage and demonstrate dedication to our entire Memphis community to foster genuine business and community relationships. I am truly looking forward to the rewarding journey that lies ahead.”