Memphis Native Thomas Named News Director at Tegna's WATN

Memphis native Denisha Thomas is returning to her hometown as news director of Tegna’s WATN-TV.

Related: GM Phone Home

Thomas, who had been executive producer at the company’s Cleveland station, WKYC, will take her new post effective Oct. 13.

“Denisha is a dynamic, talented leader and a proven innovator in local news across all platforms,” said WATN president and general manager Rick Rogala. “Her passion for great journalism and deep Memphis roots will serve her well as we continue building a strong, vibrant news culture, and we are excited she has decided to join the WATN team.”

She joined Tegna with WGRZ in Buffalo and was part of the company’s leadership development program in 2019. Before joining Tegna, she worked at stations in Memphis, Jonesboro, Arkansas, and Columbia, Missouri.