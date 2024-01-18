Chris Stirewalt to Host Sunday Public Affairs Program on NewsNation

NewsNation premieres the Sunday public affairs program The Hill Sunday with Chris Stirewalt March 3 at 10 a.m. ET. The program will feature politicians and newsmakers discussing the latest political news from Washington. It will also feature a panel of guest commentators offering insight of current stories.

Stirewalt joined NewsNation in early 2022 and is its political editor.

“We are delighted that Chris will be joining the new weekend lineup,” said Michael Corn, NewsNation president of news. “He is a legendary figure in Washington and one of the most respected, intelligent, and well-sourced journalists covering U.S. politics.”

Stirewalt hosts two segments on the political program The Hill, “Pulse of the People” and “Stirewalt Breaks it Down.”

“I am proud to be part of NewsNation, where the promise of fair, honest, independent coverage has real meaning,” said Stirewalt. “Our industry has a nearly 80-year history of devoting time on Sunday mornings to programming that, in its best form, helps Americans to be better citizens by better understanding their government, the issues we face and their choices as voters. It is a privilege to get to make whatever small contribution I can to that tradition.”

Stirewalt is a contributing editor for The Dispatch and a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. He previously was political editor on Fox News Channel.

Earlier this month, NewsNation announced the launch of a three-hour weekend edition of Morning in America, anchored by Hena Doba.