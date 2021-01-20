Two Fox News Politics Figures Depart Network

Two Fox News veterans in the political realm are leaving the network. Bill Sammon, Fox News Channel senior VP and managing editor in Washington, will retire at the end of January. Sammon oversaw the Fox News decision desk on Election Day. Many viewers were upset to see Fox News call Arizona for Joe Biden long before other networks did so.

Chris Stirewalt, Fox News political editor, was one of close to 20 Fox News staffers laid off Jan. 19, according to the Washington Post, most on the digital side. Stirewalt worked on the decision desk alongside Sammon, the New York Times noting that he “was an onscreen face of the network’s election night projection that Joseph R. Biden Jr. had defeated President Trump in Arizona.”

“Arizona is doing just what we expected it to do, and we remain serene and pristine,” Stirewalt said after the state was called.

The NY Times said Stirewalt has not appeared on the air since Nov. 16.

Fox News reworked its daytime schedule earlier this month, and named Peter Doocy its White House correspondent.