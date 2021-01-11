Fox News Revamps Daytime Lineup

Fox News on Monday said it is revamping its daytime lineup beginning Monday, Jan. 18.

Under the new schedule, Bill Hemmer Reports host Bill Hemmer will team with Dana Perino to host a two-hour edition of America’s Newsroom beginning at 9 a.m. At 11 a.m., Harris Faulkner will host a new show The Faulkner Focus, followed by her current news roundtable series Outnumbered at noon.

At 1 p.m., network White House Correspondent John Roberts will join current America’s Newsroom host Sandra Smith for a new two-hour program, America Reports, while The Story, hosted by Martha MacCallum, will air at 3 p.m., followed by Your World with Neil Cavuto at 4 p.m. and The Five at 5 p.m.

Special Report With Bret Baier will remain in the 6 p.m. time slot, with a new series, Fox News Primetime, premiering at 7, where MacCallum's show is currently. The network will rotate a group of Fox News opinion hosts for the show before eventually settling on a permanent opinion host.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement that the new schedule “ensures Fox News Media will continue to deliver outstanding coverage for our viewers who depend on the most trusted names in the business.”

