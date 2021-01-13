Peter Doocy Named White House Correspondent for Fox News Channel

Fox News Channel has named Peter Doocy White House correspondent, covering President Joe Biden's administration, said Fox, beginning on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.



“Peter’s affable nature, tireless work ethic and dedication to advancing the story on the campaign trail further enhanced our reporting throughout the historic 2020 election cycle," said Fox News Media president Jay Wallace.



Doocy joins White House correspondent Kristin Fisher on Fox's team covering the new Administration.



Doocy has been covering the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries, including then-candidates Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg, now the nominee to head the Department of Transportation.



Fisher has been covering the Trump Administration for Fox and contributed to the campaign coverage.