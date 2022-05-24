NewsNation Hires Former Fox News Politics Editor Chris Stirewalt

Nexstar Media Group’s NewsNation said it hired Chris Stirewalt as political editor.

Stirewalt has been with Fox News Channel since 2010 but left after the network called Arizona for Joe Biden in the 2020 election, angering conservatives.

“Chris Stirewalt’s analytical abilities are the best in the business and his insights during election season will prove to be an invaluable resource for viewers,” said Michael Corn, NewsNation’s president of news. “With honest reporting and data analysis, along with up-to-the-minute results from Decision Desk HQ, we are building upon our mission at NewsNation to become the leader in election night coverage you can trust.”

Prior to joining FNC, Mr. Stirewalt served as political editor for The Washington Examiner, where he wrote a twice-weekly column and led political coverage for the newspaper. He also served as politics editor at the Charleston Daily Mail and West Virginia Media.

Also: Original Anchor Joe Donlon Leaving Nexstar’s NewsNation

"The 2022 midterms are drawing massive interest from voters, so there’s a tremendous need for analysis and forecasting that isn’t addled with partisan agendas,” commented Mr. Stirewalt. “That’s why I’m so proud to be a part of NewsNation’s growing team. Our shared commitment is to being the first with election results, but never at the cost of accuracy or fairness."

NewsNation bills itself as a source for unbiased news, a claim some staffers questioned when it was disclosed former Fox News President Bill Shine was acting as a consultant .

The network promotes itself as “America’s fastest-growing cable news network.” It averaged 59,000 viewers in primetime for the week of May 9 to 15, according to Nielsen figures published by the L.A. Times. ■