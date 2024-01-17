Cheryl Fair, KABC Los Angeles GM, Sets Retirement

Cheryl Fair, president and general manager of KABC Los Angeles, will retire in late March. Fair joined the ABC-owned station in 1994 and was VP and news director for over two decades. She was named KABC general manager in 2015.

“She has always led with the utmost integrity, creativity and positivity and will be greatly missed by all across The Walt Disney Company who have had the pleasure of working with her,” said Debra OConnell, president, networks and TV business operations, Disney Entertainment Television, and Chad Matthews, president, ABC Owned Television Stations, in an email to staff. “Please join us in congratulating her on her well-deserved retirement.”

March 11 marks 50 years with the Walt Disney Company for Fair, who was at WPVI Philadelphia for 20 years, beginning as a producer, then moving up to managing editor and executive producer, before joining KABC, which is known as ABC7.

KABC is a local news power in the No. 2 DMA.

“The most difficult part of making this decision is leaving all of you, my KABC family – and we really are a family,” Fair said to KABC staff. “I have had the distinct honor to work with all of you through some of the best and worst times in our lives. I have watched many of you quite literally grow up, finish college, get married, and have families of your own. I have seen all of you rise to the challenges we faced, do amazing work, and serve this community with distinction year in and year out. I am so grateful for every day I have spent with you.”

No successor has yet been named.

“I am so proud of everything we have accomplished together and I know that I am leaving the station in very capable hands,” Fair said. “I am optimistic for the future that you will create together and will still be cheering you all on.”