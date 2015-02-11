Cheryl Fair Named KABC Los Angeles GM

Cheryl Fair, KABC Los Angeles VP and news director, has been named president and general manager of the ABC-owned station. She succeeds Arnie Kleiner, who retired at the end of January.

“Widely respected in the industry and by all of her colleagues at KABC, Cheryl has been key to the continued success of ABC7,” said Rebecca Campbell, president of ABC Owned Television Station Group. “Her internal knowledge of Channel 7 and the L.A. market makes her the perfect choice to take the reins at KABC.”

Fair is a Philadelphia native who spent 20 years at ABC-owned station WPVI Philadelphia, beginning as a producer and moving up to managing editor and executive producer. She began her career at KDKA Pittsburgh.