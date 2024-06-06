Celina Donada Named Sports Anchor At KTLM in Southern Texas

Celina Donada has been named sports anchor and reporter for Noticias Telemundo 40, the news brand at KTLM Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville (Texas), known as Telemundo 40. She starts this month.

Donada comes to KTLM from ESPN radio station NotiGAPE in Reynosa Tamaulipas, Mexico, where she was anchor and reporter since 2017. During her tenure, she covered the Super Bowl, the World Series, the PGA Tour and the FIFA World Cup in Russia in 2018.

“We are thrilled to welcome Celina to the Telemundo 40 news team,” said Iris Rodriguez, news director, Telemundo 40. “Her passion, skills and expertise covering high-profile sports events make her an invaluable asset for our station and audiences.”

Prior to NotiGAPE, Donada spent five years at Televisa Deportes, where she began her career and developed her skills in sports anchoring.

Born and raised in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico, Donada holds a bachelor’s degree in educational psychology.

KTLM is situated near the border between the U.S. and Mexico.