Jose Flores Gets Oversight of Telemundo Houston; Patricia Buchanan Lands GM Job at Telemundo in San Antonio

Jose Flores, president and general manager of KTLM McAllen (Texas), a Telemundo station, will expand his role to include oversight of KTMD Houston, known as Telemundo Houston. Both are part of NBCUniversal. He took on the KTLM general manager position in 2014, and has led multiple newscast launches, and the station’s move into a new facility.

Flores previously was news director at KTMD Houston.

Buchanan (Image credit: NBCUniversal Local )

Tony Canales, who was KTMD president and general manager, was named president and general manager of NBCU-owned KXAS-KXTX Dallas-Fort Worth earlier this month.

Patricia Buchanan will depart her role as VP of sales at KTMD Houston to be the president/general manager at KVDA San Antonio, known as Telemundo 60, and KASA Albuquerque, known as Telemundo Nuevo Mexico. Buchanan has overseen sales at KASA. She previously had sales roles at KVEA-KNBC Los Angeles, culminating as the director of business development at both statons. Buchanan was also Telemundo Station Group’s Los Angeles-based director of sales, and has worked as an account executive at Telemundo.

Canales, named General Manager of the Year last year by B+C, had oversight of KASA in addition to his role in Houston. ■