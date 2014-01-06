Flores Named General Manager at Telemundo Acquisition KTLM

Jose Flores has been named general manager of KTLM Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville (Texas), which was recently acquired by the Telemundo Station Group. He has been VP of content and news for the Telemundo Production Center (TPC) and KXTX Dallas-Ft. Worth since 2007. He was assistant news director at Telemundo station KWHY Los Angeles from 2005-2007.

Willie Rosales has been named VP of sales at the station. His resume features stints at Entravision Communications television and radio division, where he was national and general sales manager for the Rio Grande Valley, Corpus Christi and Laredo, Texas markets.

“Jose and Willie are extremely important additions to Telemundo 40,” said Manny Martinez, president, Telemundo Stations. “With Jose’s experience, dedication and leadership and Willie’s in-depth knowledge of local media, KTLM will be well-positioned for success. I know they are both excited to start serving the Rio Grande Valley community.”

Part of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, Telemundo Station Group acquired KTLM from Sunbelt Multimedia Company for $8.5 million.