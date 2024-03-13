Broadcasters Foundation Gives Out Leadership Awards, Lowry Mays Award at NAB Show

The Broadcasters Foundation of America gives out its 2024 Leadership Awards and the Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award at the BFOA Annual Breakfast April 17 in the Brahms Room of the Encore. The breakfast takes place during NAB Show in Las Vegas.

(Image credit: BFOA)

Leadership Awards go to Don Bouloukos, CBS and ABC Radio executive; Frank Comerford, chief revenue officer, president, commercial operations, NBCU Local; Traug Keller, president, ABC Radio Network, senior VP, ESPN Radio; Kathleen Kirby, partner, law firm Wiley; Mike McVay, president, McVay Media Consulting; and John Rouse, executive VP, ABC Affiliate Relations, Disney Platform Distribution.

The Leadership Awards are given “in recognition of career contributions to the broadcast industry and the community at large,” the BFOA said.

The Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award goes to Erica Farber, RAB [Radio Advertising Bureau] president and CEO.

That award goes to a broadcasting individual “whose work exemplifies innovation, community service, advocacy, and entrepreneurship,” according to the BFOA.

Mays founded Clear Channel Communications. He died in 2022.

The Broadcasters Foundation’s mission “is to improve the quality of life of men and women in the radio and television broadcast profession who find themselves in acute financial need due to a critical illness, severe accident, or other serious misfortune,” according to its website.

The breakfast event is complimentary to all in broadcasting.