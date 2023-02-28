Steven Lanzano, Rush Limbaugh, Debra OConnell to Get Broadcasters Foundation Leadership Awards
Foundation celebrates broadcast’s best at event during NAB Show
The Broadcasters Foundation of America, devoted to helping broadcasters in need, gives out its 2023 Leadership Awards April 19 at the Wynn Las Vegas during the NAB Show. The awards recognize career contributions to the broadcast industry and the community at large.
Lanzano is president/CEO of the Television Bureau of Advertising. Limbaugh hosted The Rush Limbaugh Show on the radio until his death in 2021. His wife Kathryn will accept the award. OConnell is president of networks, The Walt Disney Company.
Other recipients are James Doyle, founder of media consultancy JDA Media; Deborah Parenti, publisher of Radio Ink and RBR+TVBR; and Heidi Raphael, chief communications officer of radio operator Beasley Media Group.
The awards will be presented over breakfast at 7 a.m. at Room Bandol Two at the Wynn. The Broadcasters Foundation will also present the Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award during the breakfast. That honoree has not been announced.
The Broadcasters Foundation, which has distributed millions of dollars in aid to broadcasters who have lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease or unforeseen tragedy, holds its Golden Mike Award event at the Plaza in New York March 6. Soledad O’Brien hosts and Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations, gets the award. ■
