Brian Gregory Named WVEC Norfolk General Manager

Brian Gregory has been named president and general manager at WVEC Norfolk, Virgina. He has been the news director at Nexstar Media Group’s KDVR-KWGN Denver. He starts at WVEC December 18.

Previously, Gregory was news director at KWCH Wichita, Kansas; executive producer at KOVR Sacramento, California; and assistant news director at WVLT Knoxville, Tennessee. His TV career began at WJET Erie, Pennsylvania.

Tegna owns WVEC. Doug Wieder was the general manager there, until he shifted to the GM job at KARE Minneapolis in October.

“Brian brings a proven track record of performance to his new position at WVEC,” said Paul Trelstad, senior VP, media operations, Tegna. “With more than 25 years of experience in our industry, including more than 20 in news management, his inclusive management style is evident in the results he’s achieved consistently throughout his career. He’ll be an excellent addition to our strong, capable team in Norfolk.”

Known as Hampton Roads, Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News is Nielsen’s DMA No. 44.

“It is a tremendous honor to join the WVEC team,” Gregory said. “I’m passionate about embracing innovation and setting a positive vision for the future. It’s a privilege to head to Norfolk and help lead this incredibly talented team.”