Tegna Names Doug Wieder GM of KARE Minneapolis

Tegna said it has named Doug Wieder president and general manager of KARE Minneapolis, effective Oct. 30.

Wieder has been GM of WVEC, Tegna’s station in Norfolk, Virginia, since 2019. He succeeds Bill Dallman, who announced plans to depart in May, atop the NBC affiliate.

“Doug’s steady, results-driven management style has consistently delivered exceptional results during his tenure at WVEC,” Larry Delia, senior VP, media operations at Tegna, said. “His invaluable expertise across news, innovation and community engagement are perfectly aligned with KARE’s brand, people and award-winning journalism. We’re excited to have his leadership, team-building skills and community focus at KARE to ensure the station continues to serve the needs of all Minnesotans.”

Before becoming GM at WVEC, Wieder was the station’s executive news director. He joined the station as a senior producer in 2003. Earlier in his career, Wieder was a reporter, anchor and producer for stations in Richmond, Virginia; Chattanooga, Tennessee; and Macon, Georgia.

“It is a tremendous honor to join KARE, a station that has set the standard for excellence in local television,“ Weider said. “It has a rich legacy of community-focused journalism and storytelling with a sales team that takes pride in growing local businesses. I’m passionate about embracing innovation and setting a positive vision for the future. It’s a privilege to go to Minneapolis and help lead this incredibly talented team.”