Tegna Names Bill Dallman GM at KARE, Minneapolis

Bill Dallman will become GM of KARE-TV on June 1, when it's warm in Minneapolis

Tegna said it named Bill Dallman president and general manager of KARE-TV, Minneapolis, effective June 1.

Dallman, who had been news director at KOMO-TV, Seattle, will succeed John Remes, who retired at the end of 2020. Until Dallmam arrives, Carolyn Mungo VP and stations manager at WFAA-TV, Dallas, will oversee KARE in addition to her current duties.

“Bill brings a winning track record and extensive experience to KARE,” said Lynn Beall, executive VP and COO of media operations, Tegna. “A native Minnesotan, Bill is keenly aware of KARE’s history as a leader in high-quality news, an innovator of content on all platforms and champion of community engagement. His creative energy and collaborative leadership style will enable him to lead KARE’s talented team into the future.”

Before KOMO, Dallman was VP of news for KCBS and KCAL in Los Angeles. Earlier he was VP of news for Fox Sports and VP of news for KMSP-TV in Minneapolis-St. Paul.

He began his career as a one-person news bureau anchor/reporter at KAAL-TV, Austin, Minn. He also worked at Tegna stations KXTV, Sacramento, Calif., and WZZM-TV, Grand Rapids., Mich.