Tegna Acquires Locked On Sports Podcast Network

Tegna said it acquired Locked On Podcast Network, which produces daily shows on each team in the four major professional sports and more than 30 college sports programs.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed and Tegna said it will finance the purchase through cash on hand.

“Local communities are at the heart of what we do, and nothing brings communities together like local sports. That’s why we’re very pleased to welcome Locked On to Tegna,” said Tegna CEO Dave Lougee. “We look forward to growing the Locked On network through collaboration with our local stations, including the potential for video simulcasts of shows, and further increasing distribution, engagement and monetization of these fan favorite podcasts.”

Locked On will operate as a standalone business within Tegna. Founder and CEO David Locke, COO Carl Weinstin and Locked On’s staff will join Tegna.

“With local stations in many of America’s largest professional and college sports markets, joining the Tegna family was a natural fit as we seek to grow our audience and expand our offerings,” said Locke. “We’re excited to begin our next phase as we work with Tegna on new innovations that will enhance our value with our loyal listeners and help us reach new sports fans across the country.”

Locke, the radio voice of the Utah Jazz, started the company in 2016. Locked On publishes more than 600 podcast episodes each week, generating 8 million listens a month. Its podcasts were downloaded more than 80 million times in 2020.

Locked On also produces league-wide daily podcasts for fantasy sports, sports betting, the NFL Draft and national shows featuring industry-renowned writers, reporters and insiders. Big 5 college conference experts deliver daily podcasts for college basketball and football fans for each major conference.