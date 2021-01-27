Jonathan Forsythe Named Managing Editor at Tegna

Tegna named Jonathan Forsythe managing editor, giving him responsibility for expanding its Verify brand of reporting aimed at stopping the spread of misinformation.

Forsythe joins Tegna from McClatchy, where he was senior director of video and audio for the 30 McClatchy newsrooms. Before that, he was at the Washington Post as deputy editor, video.

Tegna said that Verify will become a stand alone national brand in 2021, following its launch on Snapchat in 2020.

Verify was created in 2015. Verify tracks stories or claims that viewers want verified information, and the sources in its stories are always provided, allowing the audience to see exactly how the Verify team determined the veracity of the claims. Traffic to Verify content on Tegna station websites increased 423% in 2020.

Tegna stations will continue to increase the amount of locally produced Verify content. At the same time, Verify will be expanding onto other non-Tegna social media platforms.

“Jonathan’s demonstrated passion for innovative storytelling and fighting disinformation, along with his deep journalism and leadership experience, make him a natural fit to lead the expansion of our Verify brand,” said Adam Ostrow, chief digital officer at Tegna. “The Verify team believes journalists, in addition to seeking truth, must also stop the spread of disinformation, and we look forward to continuing to reach new audiences with our trusted, valuable content in 2021 and beyond.”