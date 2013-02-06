Wieder Named WVEC News Director

Doug Wieder has been named executive news director at Belo's

WVEC Norfolk. Wieder has been interim news director since October, and was an

executive producer at the station since 2007. He succeeds Rich Lebenson.





"Doug had the ultimate 'on-the-job' interview, and

passed with flying colors," said Brad Ramsey, president and general

manager of WVEC. "We have seen tremendous momentum under Doug's

leadership, thanks to his deep commitment to growing our people and improving

our content every single day. Together we are incredibly excited about the

future of 13News."





Prior to joining WVEC, Wieder was a senior producer at WRIC

Richmond, and earlier in his career was an anchor and reporter at WDEF

Chattanooga and WGXA Macon.





"I am deeply honored to be chosen to lead the newsroom

at WVEC," said Wieder. "It has been a privilege to work alongside the

accomplished and dedicated team of journalists at 13News for many years, and

I'm looking forward to the challenges ahead with great enthusiasm."