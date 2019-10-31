Tegna Promotes Wieder to GM at WVEC in Norfolk

Tegna said it named Doug Wieder as general manager at WVEC-TV, the ABC affiliate in Norfolk, Va.

Wieder, who has been executive news director at WVEC since 2012, succeeds Kari Jacobs, who was promoted to GM Tegna’s WTSP-TV in Tampa-St. Petersburg in July.

“Doug is a proven leader who is deeply invested in his team and community,” said Lynn Beall, executive vice president and COO for media operations at Tegna. “His extensive experience, knowledge of the market, and passion for journalism make him a natural fit to serve the Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina audience and communities.”

Wieder joined the station as senior producer for its evening newscasts. Before joining Tegna he worked as a reporter, anchor and producer at stations in Richmond, Va.; Chattanooga, Tenn. and Macon, Ga.