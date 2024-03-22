Bob O’Neil Named WITI Milwaukee VP/General Sales Manager

Bob O’Neil is being promoted to VP and general sales manager at WITI Milwaukee, known as Fox 6, after current VP/General Sales Manager Mike Neale retires in June. Neale has spent 27 years at the station, which is part of Fox Television Stations.

National Sales Manager Stu Swaziek will be promoted to sales manager.

“I’d like to thank Mike for his years of dedication and leadership as GSM at WITI,” said Glenn Berk, senior VP and general manager, WITI. “The fact that we are able to promote from within, not one, but two of his sales managers, is truly a testament to the impact he has had here at Fox 6. Bob and Stu are veterans in sales who are well positioned for a seamless transition and will use their expertise to lead this sales team to new heights.”

O’Neil has been Fox 6 local sales manager since 2002. He previously spent six years at Hearst Television.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to become WITI’s next general sales manager and looking forward to leading our outstanding sales team to continued success while leveraging our products and strengths to drive growth, and forge successful partnerships,” he said.

Neale has been with Fox 6 since 1997, first as local sales manager, then in November 2001, he was promoted to VP/general sales manager. Neale was previously national sales manager at WCGV-WVTV Milwaukee.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work with so many great clients, teammates and leadership for the last 40 years, especially being a contributor to an amazing journey at WITI/Fox 6,” he said. “I am grateful to everybody that has been a part of my professional life. Thank you. It has been an awesome ride!”

Swaziek has been with Fox 6 since 2000. He began as an account executive and was promoted to national sales manager and regional sales manager in 2006.

“For nearly two decades, I have been part of Milwaukee’s most steady and successful sales management team. In my new role, I am excited to build on this success and pour my energy into leading our fantastic local sales team,” he said.