Brandice Bailey Named VP/News Director at WITI Milwaukee

Brandice Bailey has been named VP/news director at WITI Milwaukee. She was assistant news director at WIS Columbia (SC). She starts September 19.

WITI is part of Fox Television Stations.

“Brandice has the experience and strategic vision to lead WITI Fox 6 to further success,” said Chuck Steinmetz, WITI senior VP and general manager.

Before her time at WIS, Bailey was executive producer at WTVJ Miami, KPIX San Francisco and KRIV Houston. Prior to that, she was a producer for CNN International in Atlanta, and at KRON San Francisco, KTNV and KVBC in Las Vegas and at WDEF Chattanooga. Earlier in her career, she was an anchor and executive producer at WPGA Macon.

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to return to the Fox family at a station with an incomparable legacy,” said Bailey. “Not only am I looking forward to being in the electrifying Milwaukee market, but I am eager to attend my first Bucks' and Packers' games.” ■