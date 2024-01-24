Ayo Edebiri of ‘The Bear’ Hosts ‘SNL’ Feb. 3

Ayo Edebiri, who plays Sydney on the FX series The Bear, will host Saturday Night Live for the first time February 3. Edebiri won best actress in a comedy at the Golden Globes and best supporting actress in a comedy at the Emmy Awards this month. At the Emmys, she described The Bear as “a show about family and found family and real family.”

Jennifer Lopez will make her fourth appearance as SNL musical guest February 3. Her album This Is Me … Now and her film This Is Me … Now: A Love Story, will be released February 16. The latter will be on Prime Video.

As has previously been reported, Dakota Johnson hosts SNL January 27 and Justin Timberlake is the musical guest.

SNL airs on NBC and streams live on Peacock. Peacock has all 49 seasons of the show.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.