‘SNL’ Shares Hosts, Musical Guests for New Episodes
Jacob Elordi, Renee Rapp, Dakota Johnson, Justin Timberlake on NBC late-night show this month
New episodes of Saturday Night Live return on NBC January 20. Jacob Elordi hosts that night, his first time. Elordi is in the films Priscilla and Saltburn.
Also making a first appearance on SNL is musical guest Renee Rapp. A singer-songwriter, Rapp appears in the film Mean Girls.
Dakota Johnson hosts the show for the second time January 27. She is in the film Madame Web, which arrives in theaters Feb. 14.
Justin Timberlake is the musical guest that night, his fifth time on SNL.
SNL will also air an original episode February 3, though the guests have not been announced.
In addition to the broadcast on NBC, SNL streams live on Peacock. The show’s 49 seasons appear on Peacock.
Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.