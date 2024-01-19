‘SNL’ Shares Hosts, Musical Guests for New Episodes

New episodes of Saturday Night Live return on NBC January 20. Jacob Elordi hosts that night, his first time. Elordi is in the films Priscilla and Saltburn.

Also making a first appearance on SNL is musical guest Renee Rapp. A singer-songwriter, Rapp appears in the film Mean Girls.

Dakota Johnson hosts the show for the second time January 27. She is in the film Madame Web, which arrives in theaters Feb. 14.

Justin Timberlake is the musical guest that night, his fifth time on SNL.

SNL will also air an original episode February 3, though the guests have not been announced.

In addition to the broadcast on NBC, SNL streams live on Peacock. The show’s 49 seasons appear on Peacock.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.