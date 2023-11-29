Emma Stone, Adam Driver Lined Up To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Emma Stone hosts Saturday Night Live December 2, her fifth time as host. Noah Kahan is the musical guest that night, his first time on the show.

Stone is in the movie Poor Things, which is released December 8. She’s also in The Curse on Showtime. Her past films include La La Land, The Amazing Spider-Man and The Help.

Kahan is nominated for Best New Artist at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

A week later, Adam Driver hosts the show for the fourth time. His movie Ferrari is in theaters December 25. After making his name on Girls, his film work includes Frances Ha, Paterson and playing Kylo Ren in various Star Wars movies.

Olivia Rodrigo is the musical guest December 9, her second time on SNL. Rodrigo’s sophomore album is called “Guts.”

Former SNL cast member Kate McKinnon hosts for the first time December 16. She plays Weird Barbie in the film Barbie. McKinnon was a cast member on SNL 2012 to 2022.

Billie Eilish is the musical guest December 16, her third time.

SNL is on NBC and streams live on Peacock. It is in season 49.

The show is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.