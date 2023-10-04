Pete Davidson Hosts Season Premiere of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Season 49 of Saturday Night Live kicks off on NBC October 14, and Pete Davidson is the host.

Davidson spent eight seasons on SNL before departing in 2022. It’s his first time hosting.

Ice Spice is the musical guest that night, her first time on SNL. She was named Best New Artist at the MTV Video Music Awards last month.

On October 21, Bad Bunny does double duty as host and musical guest. His latest album is Un Verano Sin Ti.

Davidson is currently on a standup tour throughout the U.S. and Canada. He and John Mulaney are performing in Gary, Indiana, on Friday, October 6.

The entire cast from last season returns to SNL and Chloe Troast joins as a featured player.

Besides airing on NBC, SNL streams live on Peacock. Seasons 1-48 are on the streaming platform.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.