'Saturday Night Live' Adds Pete Davidson

Saturday Night Live has added comedian Pete Davidson as a featured player for this season.

The stand-up comedian joins Michael Che as the only two cast members this year, following a season where the show underwent a major transition. Che, a former SNL writer who left briefly for Comedy Central's The Daily Show, will replace Cecily Strong as coanchor for the show's "Weekend Update" segment, alongside head writer Colin Jost; Che and Jost will only work "Update" while Strong remains a featured player.

At 20 years old, Davidson will be the show's youngest castmember.

Last year saw SNL add eight new castmembers; three of them (Noel Wells, Brooks Wheelan, John Milhiser) were let go and Mike O'Brien is expected to return as a writer only.

Saturday Night Live premieres its 40th season Sept. 27 with Parks and Recreation's Chris Pratt set to host with Ariana Grande as the musical guest.

Deadline was first to report the story.