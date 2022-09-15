Four Added to ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cast

Four featured players have been named to the cast on Saturday Night Live. Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker join the show for season 48. The season premiere is on NBC October 1.

Hernandez is a comedian, writer and actor of Cuban/Dominican descent. From Miami, he was selected as a Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy in 2022.

Kearney was selected for Comedy Central’s Up Next showcase in 2019. From Cleveland, they can be seen in Prime Video’s A League of Their Own and Disney Plus’s The Mighty Ducks.

New SNL cast members (from l.): Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker. (Image credit: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC)

Longfellow has been featured on Netflix’s Introducing... showcase and NBC’s Bring the Funny. He’s from Phoenix.

Walker was selected for Comedy Central’s Up Next showcase in 2017. From Austin, he has written for Freeform’s Everything’s Trash and Netflix’s Big Mouth.

Cast members who departed after last season include Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat and Aristotle Athari.

Saturday Night Live won the 2022 Emmy for outstanding variety sketch series. The show is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels. ■