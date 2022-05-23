Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson Depart ‘SNL’

Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney have departed Saturday Night Live. The finale for season 47 was on NBC May 21.

McKinnon and Bryant joined the show in 2012. Mooney came on board in 2013 and Davidson in 2014.

McKinnon is in the Peacock series Joe vs. Carole. Her SNL characters include boozy Sheila Sovage, cat shelter volunteer Barbara and cop Les Dykawitz.

Davidson is behind the Peacock comedy Bupkis. On SNL, he’s played ultra-doofus Chad, rapper Guaplord and Jasmine’s partner Aladdin.

Bryant executive produces and stars in the Hulu comedy Shrill. Her SNL characters include Girlfriends Talk Show co-host Morgan and Tinker Bell’s half sister Tonker, and she portrayed Ted Cruz.

Mooney’s TV credits include Arrested Development and Rick and Morty. He’s played Axl Rose, Criss Angel and Woody Allen on SNL.

Natasha Lyonne hosted the season finale. ■