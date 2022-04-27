Pete Davidson Comedy ‘Bupkis’ a Go at Peacock

Peacock is going straight-to-series on Pete Davidson comedy Bupkis. Davidson will write, star and executive produce the series, which Peacock calls “a heightened, fictionalized version of his life.”

Lorne Michaels will executive produce as well.

“The series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known,” added Peacock.

Davidson has spent eight seasons on Saturday Night Live.

“Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view,” said Susan Rovner, chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Bupkis will showcase Pete’s funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate. We can’t wait to dive in with Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video and our partners at Universal Television.”

David Sirus, Judah Miller, Andrew Singer and Erin David executive produce with Davidson and Michaels. Universal Television and Broadway Video are producing the series.

Bupkis is a play on a Yiddish word meaning nothing. ■