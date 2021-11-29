Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson Host NBC New Year’s Special

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson host NBC’s new year’s eve telecast. Lorne Michaels will executive produce Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson.

The special airs live from Miami December 31, starting at 10:30 p.m. and ending at 12:30 a.m. Peacock will stream the special live.

Singer Cyrus got her start on Hannah Montana. She has a development deal with NBCU and has been the musical guest on Saturday Night Live six times. Comedian Davidson is in his eighth season of Saturday Night Live.

“In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete,” said Jen Neal, executive VP, live events, specials and E! News, NBCUniversal.

Carson Daly hosted last year’s new year’s event on NBC, with assists from Amber Ruffin and Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

Michaels and Cyrus executive produce this year’s event with Lindsay Shookus. It is produced by Den of Thieves with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski. It is also produced by Cyrus’s Hopetown Entertainment. Joe DeMaio directs.