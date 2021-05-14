NBCU, Miley Cyrus Ink Development Agreement

NBCUniversal Television and Streaming has entered into an overall talent and development agreement with Miley Cyrus. It includes a first look deal between NBCU Television and Streaming, Cyrus’s production company and mother Tish Cyrus’s production company, Hopetown Entertainment.

The deal encompasses scripted and unscripted content across NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA and Peacock. It opens up production, performance and hosting opportunities for Cyrus.

The agreement also includes three specials for Cyrus, the first of which will be a “Stand By You” LGBTQ Pride concert for Peacock. The one-hour special, filmed in Nashville, will feature Cyrus performing.

“Miley is the true definition of a multi-hyphenate superstar and her Pride special, Stand By You for Peacock is the perfect way to kick off this incredible partnership,” said Susan Rovner, chairman, entertainment content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “The creative possibilities for Miley across our portfolio are literally endless and we can’t wait to collaborate on amazing projects across genres with her, Tish Cyrus’s Hopetown Entertainment and Adam Leber for Rebel.”

Cyrus, the musical guest on Saturday Night Live May 8, mentioned “an incredible long-lasting relationship with NBC.”

“Many memorable moments in my career have been shared and supported by NBCU!” she continued. “This feels like a natural progression and I am looking forward to creating content that we love and hope everyone who watches does too! We’re starting this journey together with a Pride special on Peacock to celebrate a month we both want to highlight with this concert event!”