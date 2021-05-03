‘Queen’s Gambit’ Star Anya Taylor-Joy To Host ‘SNL’ May 22

Anya Taylor-Joy will make her Saturday Night Live hosting debut for the season finale May 22 on NBC. Taylor-Joy stars in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit. Based on the Walter Tevis novel, The Queen’s Gambit is about an orphan, portrayed by Taylor-Joy, who goes on to be a chess superstar. It debuted on Netflix in October.

Lil Nas X will make his first appearance on SNL as the musical guest that night.

Elon Musk hosts Saturday Night Live May 8, his first time hosting the show. Musk is CEO of Tesla and chief engineer of SpaceX.

Miley Cyrus will be the musical guest that night. It will be her sixth time as the musical guest.

Keegan-Michael Key will host SNL for the first time May 15. He’s in musical comedy Schmigadoon!, which premieres on Apple TV Plus July 16. Key was previously on Key & Peele and hosts game show Game On! on CBS.

Olivia Rodrigo will be the musical guest when Key hosts.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.