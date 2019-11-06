CBS Orders Sports Game Show ‘Game On!’

CBS has ordered the sports comedy game show Game On!, which is based on the U.K. series A League of Their Own. Keegan-Michael Key hosts and Venus Williams and Rob Gronkowski are team captains.

Actor Bobby Lee and writer Ian Karmel are panelists.

Game On! pits two teams of three, captained by Williams and Gronkowski, with Lee and Karmel and a rotating mix of sports stars, comedians and celebrities, against one another. The teams go head to head in physical challenges, from seeing who can dunk the most basketballs over a tank of water while harnessed on a bungee cord, to taking on a sumo wrestler in the ring. They also answer sports trivia.

“We are so delighted to be making this show with CBS,” said executive producer Ben Winston. “We couldn’t have found a better host and partner in Keegan, and I can’t wait to see Gronk and Venus as we’ve never seen them before, going head to head in some epic yet ridiculous battles.”

Game On! is produced by Eye Productions Inc. and Fulwell 73 Productions with CPL Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company. Executive producers for Fulwell 73 are Ben Winston, James Corden and Emma Conway, with David Taylor, Murray Boland and Danielle Lux for CPL Productions. Rob Gronkowski, Elle Key, Keegan-Michael Key, Henry Penzi and Venus Williams are also exec producers.

Keegan-Michael Key’s films include Dolemite Is My Name and Playing with Fire. He was on the Comedy Central series Key & Peele.

Venus Williams is a tennis star and Rob Gronkowski won three Super Bowls in the NFL.