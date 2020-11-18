Trending

Busted Pilot: Long-Running Shows, 'The Queen's Gambit', 'A Teacher' and 'The Price Is Right'

By

Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about what's happening on the programming scene

Jared Padalecki (left) as Sam and Jensen Ackles as Dean in The CW's 'Supernatural'
Broadcasting + Cable's Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about long-running shows, such as Supernatural and Grey's Anatomy, Netflix's The Queen's Gambit, Hulu's A Teacher and CBS's The Price Is Right.