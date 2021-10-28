‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses’ on TBS, Cartoon Network Nov. 28

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses debuts on TBS and Cartoon Network Nov. 28. Helen Mirren hosts the competition series. There are four episodes.

TBS and Cartoon Network shared a trailer Oct. 28. The networks promise “more Harry Potter magic than you could find on a day trip to Diagon Alley.”

The show will see fans compete for their Hogwarts house, be it Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin or Hufflepuff, in teams of three. Houses go head to head in four battles, answering hundreds of Wizarding World trivia questions. Winning teams of each round advance to the grand finale Dec. 19.

The winning team gets a shopping spree at Harry Potter New York, tickets to the Broadway show Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a trip to Harry Potter: The Exhibition in Philadelphia, an advanced screening of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and a three-day trip to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando.

Harry Potter cast members Tom Felton, Simon Fisher-Becker, Shirley Henderson, Luke Youngblood and others will make cameos in the series, along with superfans Pete Davidson and Jay Leno.

TBS and Cartoon Network are part of WarnerMedia. Warner Bros. owns the Wizarding World brand.

There have been eight Potter movies, based on the J.K. Rowling book franchise.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, in association with Warner Horizon alongside Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton of theoldschool.

The series will premiere on HBO Max early next year.