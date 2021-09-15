Helen Mirren Named Host of Harry Potter Competition Show on Cartoon, TBS, HBO Max

Famed actress Helen Mirren has signed on to host Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, the upcoming competition show that will appear first on Cartoon Network and TBS, and then stream on HBO Max.

“We’re creating an arena for the leagues of Harry Potter film fans to flex their knowledge of the Wizarding World, and there’s no one better than Dame Helen Mirren to add some British grandeur to this event that will debut across our WarnerMedia brands and platforms,” said Tom Ascheim, president of AT&T’s Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics.

The series appears as the film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone marks its 20th anniversary.

“I knew someday I’d get a Harry Potter role, and I’m so pleased to take part in the 20-year film celebration,” said Mirren. “The films inspired such enchantment and wonder for so many of us, and it will be such a treat to reignite that magic for the countless fans who continue to revel in this spellbinding world.”

On Cartoon Network, the Wizarding World competition will be part of the new ACME night for family viewing.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, in association with Warner Horizon and Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton of theoldschool.