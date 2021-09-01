Look Out Road Runner! Acme Night Coming to Cartoon Network, HBO Max

Cartoon Network will launch Acme Night, a Sunday night block featuring movies, specials and series for family viewing, on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. ET.

Acme Night programming will also be available on HBO Max, another WarnerMedia property next year.

AT&T is in the process of selling WarnerMedia to Discovery.

Cartoon Network and HBO Max will be launching Cartoonito, a preschool block, on Sept. 13.

The first Acme Night will feature the Warner Bros D.C. superhero movie Shazam. In future weeks, movies including Man of Steel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sherlock Gnomes, Detective Pikachu and Scoob! will be shown.

WarnerMedia's Kids and Family unit is creating original animated movies and specials that will appear during Acme Nights.

Newly greenlit movies from Warner Bros. Animation include Merry Little Batman, Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story (Jaleel White provides Urkel's voice and is a producer) and an untitled Looney Tune Cartoons Movie featuring Porky Pig and Daffy Duck.

Specials and series previously announced by WarnerMedia that will find their way to Acme Nights include Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Batman: Caped Crusader, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, a Harry Potter Wizarding World competition event series, and Unicorn: Warrior Eternal.

“In the world of Acme anything, and I do mean anything, is possible,” said Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. “We know families want to spend time together, so we’ve created a destination for multigenerational stories that pull families together through the power of imagination.”

The Acme Night block comes from the classic Road Runner cartoons. Wile E. Coyote, super genius, would order gadgets from Acme to catch Road Runner, but they would backfire spectacularly.