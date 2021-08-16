Cartoonito Preschool Block Launching Sept. 13 on HBO Max, Cartoon Network

Season 2 of 'The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo' will be part of Cartoonito on HBO Max

WarnerMedia Kids & Family said that its new Cartoonito preschool programming block will have its debut on HBO Max and Cartoon Network Sept. 13 as older children around the country return to the classroom.

Cartoonito will appear on Cartoon Network Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. through 2 p.m. Series will include Mush-Mush & The Mushables and Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go. It will also appear Saturdays and Sundays from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., with more shows including Lucas the Spider.

HBO Max will have a page dedicated to Cartoonito. Shows include Little Ellen and season two of The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo.

“Cartoonito’s offerings on HBO Max and Cartoon Network will reflect a wide array of diverse content that connects kids and their caregivers through relatable stories, lovable characters and meaningful social emotional learning both in and between the shows,” said Amy Friedman, head of kids & family programming, Warner Bros. “We are now in the homestretch and we can’t wait for our four hosts Nito, Glob, Wedge, and Itty to take preschoolers and their families into the expansive world of Cartoonito.”

Also Read: WarnerMedia Redraws Kids Business at Upfront

Cartoonito said its programming is guided by a framework it called Humancentric Learning. Humancentric Learning was developed by WarnerMedia with educational psychologist Dr. Lauren Brown. It aims to help children develop their unique potential and encourage them to treat others with compassion, respect and fairness.

“The preschool years are a crucial time for development as children begin to identify, manage and communicate their emotions, build a positive self-image, and begin to make friends,” said Brown. “This learning framework aims to support these important skillsets through fun, engaging and relevant storytelling that empowers kids to feel comfortable in their own skin, believe anything is possible, treat others with kindness, and stand up to unfairness.”

For example, Little Ellen models optimism and resilience to build courage and Lucas the Spider explores his world to encourage curiosity, the company said.

Cartoonito will offer resources to help parents and caregivers understand each show’s curriculum. Each show will feature a learning badge­—a short phrase and an icon that describes what Humancentric Learning goals the show teaches. The Cartoonito parent website will have information about the curriculum and supplemental learning activities children and adults can play together.