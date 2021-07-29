WarnerMedia Starts Promoting Cartoonito Block With Trailer
Previews appear for series 'Little Ellen' and 'Lucas the Spider'
WarnerMedia Kids & Family started promoting the Cartoonito preschool block that will launch this fall on HBO Max and Cartoon Network with a trailer.
The trailer--running on HBO Max and Cartoon Network--features a mnemonic slogan: “Oh! Oh! Oh! Cartoonito!”
It shows scenes from some of the shows that will be part of the block, including Sesame Street and Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go, Mush-Mush & the Mushables, Bing, Dylan, Odo and Pocoyo.
Cartoon Network viewers will also get a preview of upcoming Cartoonito series Little Ellen, which looks at life through the eyes of a 7-year-old Ellen Degeneres, and Lucas the Spider.
WarnerMedia said that Cartoonito will feature four animated host who will appear during interstitials. Their names are Nito, Glob, Wedge and Itty and they each have a unique personality, WarnerMedia said.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.