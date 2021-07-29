WarnerMedia Starts Promoting Cartoonito Block With Trailer

Glob is one of the four host who will appear in interstitials on Cartoonito

WarnerMedia Kids & Family started promoting the Cartoonito preschool block that will launch this fall on HBO Max and Cartoon Network with a trailer.

The trailer--running on HBO Max and Cartoon Network--features a mnemonic slogan: “Oh! Oh! Oh! Cartoonito!”

It shows scenes from some of the shows that will be part of the block, including Sesame Street and Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go, Mush-Mush & the Mushables, Bing, Dylan, Odo and Pocoyo.

Cartoon Network viewers will also get a preview of upcoming Cartoonito series Little Ellen, which looks at life through the eyes of a 7-year-old Ellen Degeneres, and Lucas the Spider.

WarnerMedia said that Cartoonito will feature four animated host who will appear during interstitials. Their names are Nito, Glob, Wedge and Itty and they each have a unique personality, WarnerMedia said.