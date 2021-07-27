Animated ‘Bing,’ ‘Dylan,’ ‘Odo,’ ‘Pocoyo’ Join Cartoonito Preschool Lineup

WarnerMedia Kids & Family said it added four animated shows to its upcoming Cartoonito preschool lineup.

One of the new shows, Dylan was recently greenlit. The other shows, Bing, Odo and Pocoyo are acquisitions.

The preschool block is expected to launch this fall on HBO Max and Cartoon Network.

Also Read: Nickelodeon Shows Off Giant Slate of Original Content

WarnerMedia previously announced the series Batwheels, Little Ellen projects based on books by Mo Willems would be part of Cartoonito.

Also Read:‘Marvel’s Spidey’, ‘Mickey Mouse Funhouse’ on Disney Channel and Disney Junior in August

Dylan is based on the book series by Guy Parker-Rees and will be an interactive comedy about an imaginative multi-colored striped dog. Dylan is developed by 9 Story Media Group and produced by its Brown Bag Films.

Bing is a preschool bunny who is navigating the world with a menagerie of other little animals. Based on books by Ted Dewan, Bing is broadcast in 130 territories worldwide. It is produced by Acamar Film in association with Brown Bag Films.

Odo the owl is the littlest camper at the Forest Camp for Young Birds. The series was created by Colin Williams and produced by Sixteen South and Letko.

Pocoyo is about a curious little boy discovering the world around him with his friends. Pocoyo was created and produced by Zinkia Entertainment.