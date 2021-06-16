‘Marvel’s Spidey’, ‘Mickey Mouse Funhouse’ on Disney Channel and Disney Junior in August

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends premieres on Disney Channel and Disney Junior August 6, and Mickey Mouse Funhouse starts on the networks August 20. Both series target the preschool audience.

Marvel’s Spidey follows Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales as the young heroes team up with Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Black Panther to defeat foes like Rhino, Doc Ock and Green Goblin. The voice cast includes Benjamin Valic as Peter Parker, Lily Sanfelippo as Gwen Stacy and Jakari Fraser as Miles Morales.

Harrison Wilcox is executive producer.

Mickey Mouse Funhouse features Mickey Mouse, as the title suggests, and introduces Funny, an enchanted talking playhouse voiced by Harvey Guillén. Funny takes his pals on adventures to unique lands that inspire the imagination.

Phil Weinstein is executive producer and supervising director of Mickey Mouse Funhouse. The series is a production of Disney Television Animation.

A series of animated Marvel’s Spidey shorts premieres June 21. Prime special Mickey the Brave! debuts July 16. Both get audiences warmed up for the new series.

Both will stream on Disney Plus, though no premiere dates were not shared for that platform.