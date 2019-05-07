FX Renews ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

FX has renewed the vampire comedy series What We Do in the Shadows for a second season. The season one finale is set for Wednesday, May 29th, and season two will debut in 2020.

Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, presidents of original programming, FX Networks and FX Productions, announced the renewal.

“Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi and Paul Simms have more than delivered on the high expectations of Shadows fans by adapting the cult classic for television and building a passionate base of new and returning fans,” said Grad. “We also want to thank the rest of the creative team, including Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush, and the incredible cast and crew for delivering such a fun and original series, and we look forward to working with them all on season two.”

Related: FX Shares Premiere Dates for ‘Baskets,’ ‘Legion’ and ‘Snowfall’

Based on the film of the same name from Clement and Waititi, What We Do in the Shadows is a documentary-style look into the day-to-day lives of four vampires who’ve lived together for hundreds of years--in Staten Island. It debuted March 27.

Kayvan Novak plays Nandor The Relentless, a great warrior and conqueror from the Ottoman Empire. Matt Berry plays British vampire Laszlo, a rogue and a dandy. Natasia Demetriou portrays seductress Nadja.

Harvey Guillen, Mark Proksch and Beanie Feldstein are also in the cast.

Clement created the 10-episode first season. Clement, Waititi and Paul Simms are executive producers with Rudin, Basch and Bush.

What We Do in the Shadows is produced by FX Productions.