FX Shares Premiere Dates for ‘Baskets,’ ‘Legion’ and ‘Snowfall’

FX has set premiere dates for comedy Baskets and dramas Legion and Snowfall. The fourth season of Baskets begins June 13. The third and final season of Legion premieres June 24, and the third season of Snowfall starts July 10.

Zach Galifianakis stars in Baskets. After 49 years, his Chip character decides it’s finally time to move out of his mom’s place. But even with the help of Martha (Martha Kelly) and a life coach, he learns that leaving the nest is hard.

Louie Anderson plays Christine Baskets.

Galifianakis, Jonathan Krisel, Marc Gurvitz and Andrea Pett-Joseph executive produce, and Krisel directs. The series is produced by FX Productions.

Based on the Marvel Comics by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, Legion is the story of David Haller (Dan Stevens), a man who believed himself to be schizophrenic only to discover that he is the most powerful mutant the world has ever seen.

Legion has Noah Hawley as executive producer, along with John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg and Jeph Loeb. FX Productions and Marvel Television produce the show.

Snowfall was created by John Singleton, who died earlier in the week, along with Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, the latter the showrunner. They executive produce along with Thomas Schlamme, Michael London and Trevor Engelson.

Season three is set in 1984, and crack cocaine is spreading throughout South Central Los Angeles. “Police are waking up to this growing epidemic, and Sergeant Andre Wright (Marcus Henderson) has set his sights on budding Kingpin and next door neighbor Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his people,” said FX. “While local law enforcement fights to stem the tide, Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson) and the CIA are working hard to make sure the flow of cocaine into LA doesn’t stop.”

FX previously announced that animated comedy Archer: 1999 begins May 29, docuseries The Weekly starts June 2 and drama Pose premieres June 11.