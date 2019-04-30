John Singleton, Director and Producer, Dies at 51

John Singleton, filmmaker and co-creator of FX drama Snowfall, died April 29 at 51. He was nominated for a best director Oscar for his debut film, Boyz N the Hood, and his other films include Poetic Justice, Rosewood and Shaft.

Singleton died in Los Angeles. He was taken off life support after suffering a stroke April 17.

Singleton also directed episodes of American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson on FX and Fox’s Empire.

FX ordered a third season of Snowfall, about the birth of crack cocaine in Los Angeles, in the fall. It will air this year.

“On behalf of my colleagues at FX, we are heartbroken about the passing of our friend and partner, John Singleton,” said John Landgraf, FX Networks and FX Productions chairman. “For almost three decades, John was one of the most important filmmakers in this business, dating back to his masterwork, Boyz N the Hood. Over the course of his illustrious career, John remained steadfast in telling stories that illuminate the daily challenges faced by African Americans, particularly those living in the inner city.

"We are honored and fortunate to have worked with John on The People v. O.J. Simpson and the drama series Snowfall, which he co-created and on which he is an executive producer and director,” said Landgraf. “I know that the cast and crew loved John as much as we did, and that they are heartbroken over this news. Today we lost an incredibly talented artist, leader, activist, partner and friend — far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.”