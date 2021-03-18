Nickelodeon Shows Off Giant Slate of Original Content

Nickelodeon, with new ViacomCBS platforms to fill and re-energized competition in the kids business, showed advertisers its largest content slate ever Thursday.

New programming includes live action and animated shows, series based on original content and characters as well as programs built on iconic franchises such as SpongeBob, Star Trek, Rugrats and The Smurfs.

Also Read: Nickelodeon Upfront Takes Advertisers to Its Multiverse of Platforms

Beyond the linear Nickelodeon cable channel, new content from the brands will run on the Paramount Plus streaming service, Pluto TV and the Nickelodeon YouTube channel to reach kids in the new ways and new places they consume content.

Nickelodeon is working on live-action shows with Will Packer, Tyler Perry and Mike Mitchell behind the camera and has JoJo Siwa debuting in her first feature-length film.

The brand has also beefed up its Animation Studio, hiring more than 500 people in the past year and putting 50 projects in development.

New animated shows for 2021-22 include:

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years (available now on Paramount Plus; premieres September 2021 on Nickelodeon) – This CG-animated prequel marks the first-ever SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff and, follows 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his pals during summer sleepaway camp. Nick has picked up an additional 13 episodes of the series, bring the total Season 1 order to 26.

Rugrats (premieres spring 2021 on Paramount Plus, followed by a later premiere on Nickelodeon) – This reimagining of Nick’s iconic ‘90s hit will reunite members of the original voice cast and follow the iconic crew of toddlers as their day-to-day lives hat become adventures in their minds.

The Patrick Star Show (premieres July 2021 on Nickelodeon) – The second spinoff from SpongeBob SquarePants is a family sitcom starring Patrick and the rest of his family, as they are constantly disrupted by Patrick’s wild whims and surreal imagination.

Middlemost Post (premieres July 2021 on Nickelodeon) – This 2D-animated series follows Parker, a former rain cloud; Angus, a brawny mailman; and Russell, their magical pet walrus, as they deliver packages to the unusual inhabitants of Mount Middlemost.

Big Nate (premieres September 2021 on Nickelodeon) – Based on the best-selling children’s books, written and drawn by acclaimed author and cartoonist Lincoln Peirce, this new TV series will feature brand-new original storylines centered on Nate, a precocious 11-year-old boy, and his mischievous shenanigans.

The Smurfs (premieres October 2021 on Nickelodeon) – Based on the iconic property and in partnership with LAFIG Belgium and IMPS, The Smurfs is a brand-new original CG-animated TV series packed with humor, heart and high-stakes action.

Star Trek: Prodigy (premieres 2021 on Paramount Plus) – An expansion of the Star Trek Universe, the new CG-animated series follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy. Star Trek: Prodigy is from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm; Nickelodeon Animation Studio; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Monster High (premieres 2022 on Nickelodeon) – Mattel, Inc. and Nickelodeon are producing a brand-new animated series based on Monster High, the iconic franchise about the children of famous monsters and creatures.

Transformers (premieres 2022 on Nickelodeon) – Based on the iconic global property, the Nickelodeon and Hasbro’s Entertainment One (eOne) co-produced original animated series, will follow a new species of Transformers and the human family that adopts them.

ZJ Sparkleton (working title, premieres 2022 on Nickelodeon) – A buddy comedy, produced by Nelvana, follows quirky 10-year-old vlogger Ruby and her space alien best friend ZJ Sparkleton,

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (theatrical release in 2023) – Nickelodeon and award-winning Point Grey Pictures’ (Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver) are in production on an all-new CG-animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theatrical motion picture, distributed by Paramount Pictures.

Avatar Studios – Nickelodeon Animation Studio’s new division, helmed by original creators and co-chief creative officers Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, will create original content spanning animated series and movies based on the beloved world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra. The Studio’s output will bow on platforms including Paramount Plus, Nickelodeon’s linear and digital platforms; as well as on third-party platforms and in theaters. The first project, an animated theatrical film, is set to begin production later this year.

Preschool Shows include:

Baby Shark’s Big Show! (premieres March 26, 2021 on Nickelodeon) – Based on the pop culture phenomenon, this brand-new series centers on Baby Shark and his best friend William as they make new friends and sing original catchy tunes along the way. Baby Shark’s Big Show! is co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio and SmartStudy, the global entertainment company behind the beloved children’s brand Pinkfong.

PAW Patrol: The Movie (premieres August 20, 2021 in theatres) – A Spin Master Entertainment production in association with Nickelodeon Movies, this animated feature film is based on the award-winning preschool series PAW Patrol and will be distributed by Paramount Pictures.

The Tiny Chef Show (working title; premieres 2022 on Nickelodeon) – Herbivore social media sensation The Tiny Chef is bringing his culinary adventures to Nickelodeon in a brand-new series, produced in association with Imagine Kids+Family, Tiny Chef Productions, and Nickelodeon Animation Studio.

The Hamster Show (working title; premieres 2022 on Nickelodeon) – This series, produced by Nelvana, follows a motley crew of hamsters, the heroic protectors of their 8-year-old owner Harry, who they mistake as King and beloved ruler of their elaborate colorful-tubed kingdom.

Nickelodeon is also doubling down on its preschool slate with renewals of Santiago of the Seas for a second season (26 episodes); Blue’s Clues & You! for a fourth season (26 episodes); and PAW Patrol for season nine (26 episodes).

Live Action Shows

Drama Club (available now on Nick App and Nick.com; premieres March 20, 2021 on Nickelodeon) – This mockumentary-style comedy follows a group of middle schoolers as they shine a light on the inner workings of their school’s overlooked drama club.

Alaya High from 'That Girl Lay Lay (Image credit: Nickelodeon)

The Barbarian and the Troll (premieres April 2, 2021 on Nickelodeon) – This all-new live-action puppet comedy series follows Evan, a bridge troll in search of adventure, and Brendar, a fierce female warrior on a quest to defeat the evil demon who has imprisoned her brother.

iCarly (premieres summer 2021 on Paramount Plus) – Nickelodeon Studios and Awesomeness have started production on a new series based on the iconic iCarly. The new show picks up nearly 10 years after the original series ended, and finds Carly Shay, the original influencer, and her friends navigating work, love and their family in their twenties.

The J Team (premieres summer 2021) – Starring and executive produced by pop star and social media sensation JoJo Siwa, the 90-minute feature-length film from Awesomeness and Nick’s Live-Action Film Studio follows a young girl who is kicked out of her dance troupe.

That Girl Lay Lay (working title; premieres summer 2021 on Nickelodeon) – Teen sensation and hip-hop artist Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High stars in this new comedy series as Lay Lay, an avatar from a personal affirmation app that magically comes to life.That Girl Lay Lay is produced by Will Packer Media with Will Packer serving as executive producer.

Warped! (premieres fall 2021 on Nickelodeon) – This new buddy comedy, from co-creators Kevin Kopelow & Heath Seifert, follows Milo, the beloved head geek at popular comic book shop Warped!, who forms an unlikely alliance with his new quirky and excitable co-worker Ruby to create the world’s greatest graphic novel.

The Loud House: A Very Loud Christmas! live-action TV movie (working title; premieres November 2021 on Nickelodeon) – Production is set to begin in April on this original live-action holiday TV movie based on the Emmy Award-winning animated series, Casting is currently underway, with Wolfgang Schaeffer) tapped to play 11-year-old Lincoln Loud and Jahzir Bruno as Clyde McBride, Lincoln’s best friend.

Monster High live-action TV movie (premieres 2022 on Nickelodeon) – Mattel, Inc. and Nickelodeon are producing an original live-action TV movie musical based on Monster High, the iconic franchise about the children of famous monsters and creatures. The movie musical event, which marks the first time Monster High will be brought to life in live action, will be available on Nickelodeon platforms globally next year.

Nickelodeon has also renewed Danger Force for a second season (26 episodes) and Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan for season two (20 episodes). The net has also ordered six additional episodes of buddy comedy Side Hustle, bringing the first season to 26 total episodes.