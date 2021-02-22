Nickelodeon Invites Kids to Virtual Upfront on March 18

Nickelodeon will take aim at media buyers and clients at its upfront presentation March 18

Nickelodeon will be holding a virtual upfront event on March 18 and is inviting advertisers and media buyers to bring their kids along.

The kids network, part of ViacomCBS, said the upfront is being produced with live action and animation.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

It will take “clients and their kids on an entertaining trip through Nick’s drive to expand its reach; power its franchises across platforms; and unleash its largest content slate to date--including more original animation productions than ever in its 40-plus year history--all for a co-viewing audience (So we mean it: Bring Your Kids!),” the network said.

The last couple of years, Nickelodeon has been part of Viacom upfront dinners with clients that featured the heads of all of Viacom’s cable networks mingling and laying out plans for the coming year.

Nickelodeon--like other kids programmers--has been losing TV viewers as parents cut the cord and kids turned to streaming for entertainment.

Viacom merged with CBS in December 2019. Since then the company has been using Nickelodeon content on its streaming services, the free ad-supported Pluto TV and the subscription CBS All Access, which will be rebranded as Paramount Plus in March. Paramount Plus will have ad free and ad-supported versions.

Other programmers are also using kids content on their streaming platform. Last week, AT&T’s WarnerMedia pitched its plans to ad buyers at an upfront presentation that highlighted shows that will be appearing on Cartoon Network and HBO Max.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit last March, networks have had to have upfront presentations online.

Nickelodeon said its Nickelodeon Virtual Upfront Show will “blow up the boundaries of a standard video conference.”

It said the show will feature exclusive screening rooms of full episodes and sneak peeks from new and upcoming Nick series as well as a host of surprises, sweepstakes, photo ops and interactive meets and greets with some of the brand’s animators, artist, talent and characters.